Xiaomi X Pro QLED 75 is quite simply a TV flex that rivals cannot match

A few years ago, almost everyone who made a tech product of some sort thought it was easy to make good TVs and sell them at price tags that held a convincing ‘value’ argument. Search “4K TV”, adjust the price band to under ₹1,00,000 on Amazon or Flipkart, and you’ll witness an illustration. Turns out, it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Only a few have successfully found a workable recipe, and Xiaomi resoundingly leads that set with a very impressive X Pro QLED range. This ushered in a Filmmaker Mode, something similar to what Sony delivers on TVs that cost significantly more. Now, this portfolio gets widened with the addition of a 75-inch screen size. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED 75, now becomes the flagship TV for the company. (Vishal Mathur | HT Photo)

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED 75, now becomes the flagship, taking over from the 65-inch ( ₹57,999) as well as 55-inch ( ₹39,999) options that are already on sale. This is the company’s largest QLED TV yet. Headline specs are the QLED (Quantum dot LED) display panel of course, support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast streaming standards, 34-watt speakers with Dolby Audio, and of course the Filmmaker Mode. To be fair, the price tag of ₹69,999 (before you factor in credit card or EMI discounts) for a screen size as large as this, underlines tremendous value. I could complain the table top stands don’t align with the premium-ness you’d associate with a TV of this size.

From the get go, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED 75 looks part of the family, right down to how the table top stands position themselves and a continuity with the wireless remote. Power this on, and setup takes a few minutes with typical Google TV steps that must be navigated. For some reason, this TV feels snappier during the initial setup and subsequent app usage, contrasting with the sluggishness I’d noted when reviewing the 65-inch version last year. Attempts to optimise the hardware (the A55 quad core chip with 2GB memory) and software are greatly appreciated.

Once you get to the Home Screen, is where the experiential brilliance really starts to unveil itself. The QLED panel and enhancement film which has a slight matte-ish thing about it, combine for excellent display quality which also holds its own when viewed at from an angle, or if there is a room light reflecting off the screen to an extent. Little things do matter. This is a bright panel, as well as one that reproduces vivid colours. Spend some time tweaking the picture parameters, and you can get this absolutely to your liking. I’m not a huge fan of the separated basic and advanced picture setting layout, but well, no important options seem to be missing. While this panel errs towards a softer picture look at default, adjusting the sharpness settings brings out just the right level of crispness and detailing you’d expect from a large screen 4K TV.

The tuning seems even further improved in some ways, not just with more perceptibly precise dimming when that is required, and also in terms of picture crispness as well as details for lower quality content. Both aspects, the way they are currently, are incredibly useful for a genuinely large panel size where even the smallest of imperfections would otherwise loom large. Blacks are really deep, which helps with contrast and colour across the spectrum. In the time I spent which included a mix of Live cricket broadcasts in Full HD, Netflix and JioHotstar in 4K streaming (Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are supported), as well as gaming on the PlayStation, there wasn’t a single scenario or content type where the Xiaomi X Pro QLED 75 looked even remotely uncomfortable.

Apart from the app sluggishness aspect which has now been resoundingly resolved, I had also pointed out with the 2025 TVs that sound could have and should have been better. Changes here, at least they certainly do feel like changes to an extent, are slightly positive — the built-in speakers which are rated at 34-watt, have now been tuned for perceptibly clear audio and less jarring sharpness. They can go really loud, without doubt, and are perhaps adequate for watching cricket matches or Formula 1 races. But for the regular movies and TV show binge sessions? Not so much, get a soundbar. At this point, I must note that this TV was perhaps ripe for a soundbar-esque speaker array, something Haier and OnePlus have done with success, previously.

The Filmmaker mode, which really is the party piece of the X Pro QLED 75, is Xiaomi’s biggest flex in terms of how well it can get the very fine optimisation details absolutely spot on. Some movies you watch would demand you hand over the realtime post processing tasks to the TV to judge, including noise reduction, contrast and colour, to get the sort of experience the movie’s makers intended. The fact that Sony, and now Xiaomi have been able to consistently do this while everyone else is still trying to catch up, shows it isn’t an easy feat to achieve.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, not all TVs around the same price points, are equals. Xiaomi marked a big step forward with the 2025 X Pro QLED line-up, and this time around, the addition of the X Pro QLED 75 as the biggest QLED TV they’ve ever made, adds weight to an argument that they know what they’re doing. Everything else comes together very nicely around this anchor, including a QLED panel that has been beautifully optimised, improved performance, a vibrant set of functionality, and a remote layout that has finally grown on me. That said, I could perhaps keep complaining that the quality of the table top stand has taken a slight reversal, but is that perhaps because accountants stepped into the room, holding up the bill of materials?