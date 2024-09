With all four variants of the Apple iPhone 16 series on sale right now, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant offers a trade-in program where you can trade your old iPhone in to reduce the cost of buying the new one. You can trade in your old device online or at an Apple store.(Apple )

Also Read: Elon Musk's X claims brief access after Brazil ban was accidental, but telecom advisor suspects otherwise

Which older iPhone models can be traded in to buy a brand new iPhone 16?

You can trade in the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, or iPhone 15 to get a new iPhone 16.

How does Apple’s Trade-in program work?

Apple's Trade-In program allows users of older iPhones to trade in their devices and get store credits towards purchasing a new one.

Also Read: Ashneer Grover's family member arrested in BharatPe fund siphoning case: Report

You can trade in your old device online or at an Apple store.

What are the trade-in values of the various older iPhones?

iPhone Model Trade-In Offer Value Current Retail Price iPhone 15 ₹ 37,900 ₹ 69,900 (After Price Cut) iPhone 14 ₹ 32,100 ₹ 59,900 iPhone 13 ₹ 31,000 Discontinued iPhone 12 ₹ 20,800 Discontinued

What are the other details of the Apple trade-in offer?

You can only get a store credit for buying a new iPhone for trading in your old iPhone. You cannot get cash on it simply.

The trade-in offer value also depends on the condition of the device being traded in, with the values mentioned above being the highest value you can possibly get.

Also Read: 'No work, no pay,' possible termination: Samsung warns striking Indian workers as row escalates