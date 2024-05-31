 Zomato share price drops 5% as Macquarie sees nearly 50% downside. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zomato share price drops 5% as Macquarie sees nearly 50% downside. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2024 12:49 PM IST

Macquarie reiterated its "underperform" stance on the stock with a price target of ₹96- a downside of 46 per cent from Thursday's close price.

Zomato share price: The share price of Zomato fell over 5 per cent today (May 31) as foreign brokerage Macquarie forecast nearly 50 per cent decline in the share price of the company in the next 12 months citing increased competition in the quick commerce sector. Shares of Zomato were trading at 173.80 apiece on the NSE today after Macquarie reiterated its "underperform" stance on the stock with a price target of 96- a downside of 46 per cent from Thursday's close price.

Zomato share price: The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen (Reuters)
Zomato share price: The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen (Reuters)

Read more: Paytm hits 5% upper circuit for third consecutive session. Here's why

What Macquarie said on Zomato stock

Macquarie held its 'underperform' rating on Zomato stock since May last year when it downgraded it from its 'neutral' call. Macquarie highlighted increasing competitive pressure in the sector as the main reason for caution. This comes as Reliance Industries-owned JioMart was reportedly planning to offer 30-minute grocery delivery in multiple cities starting next month.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Reports claimed that JioMart plans to initially provide 30-minute grocery services in eight cities and then expand to the 20-30 cities in the country.

Read more: PSU stocks create 7 lakh crore wealth in election season. Will this continue?

What Macquarie said on Blinkit stock

Macquarie sees a downside in Blinkit stock as well contrary to Goldman Sachs' recent valuation which assigned the company an even higher multiple than the Zomato's food delivery business.

Read more: RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from UK to its vaults, a first since 1991

Zomato Q4 results

This comes as Blinkit turned EBIT positive in the March quarter of FY24 as revenue more than doubled year-on-year to 769 crore. Zomato reported a net profit of 175 crore for the same period and a spike in net profit which was supported by a 37 per cent rise in its other income to 235 crore.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Zomato share price drops 5% as Macquarie sees nearly 50% downside. Here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On