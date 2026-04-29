5 things you need to know about the new Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai has launched the updated Ioniq 5 in India, priced at ₹55.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2026 update brings a larger battery, refreshed styling, upgraded cabin tech and added safety features, making the premium EV a more rounded package. 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 retains its design language which made it quite popular in the first place.

Bigger battery, more range The biggest upgrade is the new 84.0kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier unit. Hyundai claims a driving range of up to 690km (ARAI-certified), addressing range anxiety and improving long-distance usability. When compared, the outgoing model used a 72.6 kWh battery, which used to have a claimed range of 631 km. The new battery pack positions the Ioniq 5 as a stronger contender in the premium EV space.

Exterior tweaks retain identity The design remains largely unchanged, but Hyundai has introduced subtle updates to keep things fresh. These include new front and rear bumpers, revised skid plates, a redesigned rear spoiler and new alloy wheels.

The signature parametric pixel styling continues, ensuring the Ioniq 5 remains instantly recognisable on the road.

Interior gets functional upgrades Inside, the changes focus on usability and refinement. The updated model features a new three-spoke leather steering wheel with an illuminated four-dot design, along with a redesigned centre fascia. We have seen a similar steering wheel on the Venue and a few other Hyundai models as well.

Other highlights include dual 12.3-inch displays and a reworked wireless charging pad that now integrates physical controls for heated and ventilated seats, improving ease of use.

New tech features added Hyundai has introduced its new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system, along with controller over-the-air updates. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now supported, and there’s also a new in-car payment system for EV charging.

Additional features like Active Sound Design and remote immobilisation via Bluelink further enhance the tech appeal.

Safety upgrades The facelift adds new driver assistance features, including Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (rear) and side parking distance warning.