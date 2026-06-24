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    NHAI to add repair, puncture services at highway rest stops

    Motorists may soon get quicker roadside assistance as NHAI pushes for repair and puncture facilities at highway amenities.

    Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 4:39 PM IST
    By Ayush Arya
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    Breaking down on a highway or suffering a tyre puncture could become less stressful in the future, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is pushing for repair and puncture service facilities to be set up at its Wayside Amenities (WSAs) across the country.

    The move comes at a time when India's expressway and highway network is expanding rapidly, but access to basic vehicle assistance remains limited on many stretches. (Image for representational purpose)
    The move comes at a time when India's expressway and highway network is expanding rapidly, but access to basic vehicle assistance remains limited on many stretches. (Image for representational purpose)

    The move comes at a time when India's expressway and highway network is expanding rapidly, but access to basic vehicle assistance remains limited on many stretches. In several cases, motorists and truck drivers have to wait for hours or travel considerable distances to find a puncture repair shop or a mechanic after a breakdown.

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    To address this issue, National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), has asked its field offices to advise WSA operators to prioritise the setting up of vehicle repair shops and puncture repair facilities. These services are already permitted under existing agreements with concessionaires, alongside fuel stations, food courts, restrooms and other amenities.

    The idea is to turn these Wayside Amenities into more comprehensive service centres rather than just places for food and fuel. This is expected to benefit both private vehicle owners and commercial transport operators, especially those covering long distances on highways and expressways.

    The initiative is also aimed at improving road safety. A vehicle stranded on the roadside due to a puncture or a minor mechanical issue can create safety risks and lead to unnecessary delays. Having access to repair facilities nearby could help motorists get back on the road faster.

    NHLML is developing a network of modern Wayside Amenities under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, and the addition of repair services is expected to further improve the overall experience of travelling on India's National Highways.

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