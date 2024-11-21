Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 breaks cover. Key facts you should know

Royal Enfield has taken the wrap off the all-new Goan Classic 350 ahead of launch, which is a new model from the brand sporting the bobber style and based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350. However, despite being the Classic 350, the new retro-themed Goan Classic 350 features a different look and feel that sets it apart. The new motorcycle is slated to launch on November 23. Upon arrival, it will be the fifth motorcycle from the brand to be based on the J-Series platform. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 comes as a Bobber based on the Classic 350.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at all the key facts of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Design

Despite being based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the newly introduced Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 comes with a distinctive styling. The retro-themed motorcycle gets a round LED headlight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, curved fenders and a chopped exhaust. It also gets an ape-hanger type handlebar, a floating seat, tubeless wire-spoke trims and white-walled tyres. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the first bike based on the J-Series platform to get tubeless spoke wheels with white-walled tyres. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from ByBre units with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Colours

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is available in four different colour options, which are Rave Red, Shack Black, Trip Teal and Purple Haze. Besides that, it will be sold with different graphics options.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Dimensions

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350. Dimensionally, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has almost similar numbers as the Classic 350. The bike measures 2,130 mm in length, 825 mm in width, 1,200 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,400 mm.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Powertrain

Powering the new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is tuned to churn out 20.2 bhp peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.