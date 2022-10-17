When will Mercedes Benz EQB electric SUV be launched in India?

German automobile giant Mercedez has confirmed that it will unveil the seven-seater EQB electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India at the end of this year. The carmaker announced that the new EQB will follow the second electric vehicle model EQ which was launched recently, Hindustan Times automobile website Auto HT reported. According to reports, the launch is expected to take place in December.



When launched, EQB will be the first electric SUV to offer a seven-seater configuration. It has already been launched in the global markets. It is powered by a 66.5 kilowatt hour lithium battery pack and the carmaker claim it gives a range of 400 kilometres on a single charge.



According to report, EQB is available in two variants, i.e EQB 300 which generates a power of 225 HP and 390 NM of torque, and EQB 350 which can generate a power of 288 hp of power and 521 Nm of peak torque.



Talking about the design, the Mercedes Benz EQB will have all the traits of the SUVs which have been introduced by the brand. It will have a continuous light strip in the front and rear end, the Auto HT report added. The black panel grille will have the Mercedes Benz logo embedded in it.



Having already achieved a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, it will be one of the safest cars in India. The Mercedes Benz EQB secured a 95 per cent rating in the adult occupation protection category. It secured a 91 per cent rating in the child occupation protection category.



Talking about futures the Mercedes Benz EQB is equipped with a 10.3 inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment display. It has the latest iteration of MBUX software.





