Ambala man held for Sector 9 firing has links to gangster Bishnoi

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:12 IST

Chandigarh An Ambala-based man believed to be a close aide of the gangster was arrested on Friday for giving shelter to the men who opened fire at a liquor shop in Sector 9 on June 2.

In a major breakthrough, police on Friday arrested 22-year-old Vainkat Garg at Naraingarh in Ambala.

Four persons were injured when two persons opened fire at the liquor shop owned by Ram Avtar Batra, a resident of Sector 21, who also runs a petrol filling station at Sector 35, Chandigarh.

Worked for Bishnoi for four years

“Garg has been working for the last four years for Bishnoi and acting as a coordinator in crimes committed by his gang. He has also participated in a few crimes,” said a senior police officer wishing to remain anonymous.

Garg, who has seven cases of attempt to murder and assault registered against him in Haryana was nabbed after police traced a phone call linked to the crime made to him.

He had reportedly provided logistical support to the shooters.

“Garg had not only provided shelter to the accused but also arranged for weapons used in the crime,” added Nilambari Jagadale, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandigarh.

The accused was produced in court and remanded to four-day police custody for recovery of weapons and the vehicle used in the crime and to trace other co-accused.

Shooter from Hisar identified

Police have also identified the shooters involved in the crime, including Topi from Hisar who was captured in CCTV camera footage while firing at the shop and is also reportedly working for Bishnoi. Raids are being conducted to arrest him.

After committing the crime, the accused had camped near a tubewell in Naraingarh and left the next day.

While being questioned, Garg pointed out that instructions to provide shelter were passed to him by Bishnoi and another person named Kala Rana.