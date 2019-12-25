e-paper
CCTV, drone cameras to keep watch as Jor Mela starts today

CCTV, drone cameras to keep watch as Jor Mela starts today

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As many as 200 CCTV and eight drone cameras will keep surveillance over the three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib which will begin on Thursday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said, “CCTV and drone cameras will keep watch on activities of any anti-social elements during the mela.”

The mela marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh —Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh — who were bricked alive by the Mughal rulers in 1705.

The three-day religious function will begin with ‘akhand path’ of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Amrit Kaur Gill said around 25 lakh people are likely to pay obeisance at the gurdwara during the three days.

FREE E-RICKSHAWS FOR WOMEN, ELDERLY

“This is for the first time that we will be providing free e-rickshaw facility for women, children and elderly people,” she said.

The administration has divided the district into 11 sectors, each under an SP-rank officer.

She said that 2,600 police personnel from across the state had been deployed to ensure security during the mela. “Seven police help centres have been set up. Five mobile vans equipped with modern surveillance technology have also been deployed.”

The officials said all hospitals and dispensaries in the district will work round the clock. Twelve ambulances will also be available.

They said 19 parking spaces have been designated for the convenience of the visitors.

Chandigarh News