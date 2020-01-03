CTU to roll out mobile app for bus ticket booking next week

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:41 IST

Passengers plying on long-route buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will soon be able to book their seats through a mobile app.

The CTU is planning to launch three mobile apps for use of passengers, bus conductors and CTU inspectors by next week. The mobile app for passengers will allow them to not only book tickets, but also choose seats of the preference. Passengers will also get to know through the app interface which bus seats are already taken and which are vacant. At least 80% of the bus seats will be reserved for online passengers to choose from, while 20% for manual booking of seats.

Confirming the development, transport director Uma Shankar Gupta said, “The test run of the app is complete, and we plan to launch the CTU mobile app next week. The passenger app will help book tickets on the go and will also allow real-time location tracking and trip updates.”

In case the passenger wants to cancel his journey, he will be able to cancel the tickets through the mobile app, and track the refund of the ticket amount.

APP FOR CONDUCTORS

The app for conductors will enable them to verify passenger identity and climb through a QR-Code based mobile interface. They will also be to track how many seats have been booked and how many can be booked manually.

The app for CTU inspectors will allow them keep tabs on the occupancy and match it with the actual seats booked. They will also be able to issue tickets though the mobile app.

While the mobile app is only for long-route buses, for local CTU buses, the same facilities will be provided under the Intelligent Transport System, which is in the process of being implemented.