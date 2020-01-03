e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / CTU to roll out mobile app for bus ticket booking next week

CTU to roll out mobile app for bus ticket booking next week

The mobile app for passengers will allow them to not only book tickets, but also choose seats of the preference.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:41 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Passengers plying on long-route buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will soon be able to book their seats through a mobile app.

The CTU is planning to launch three mobile apps for use of passengers, bus conductors and CTU inspectors by next week. The mobile app for passengers will allow them to not only book tickets, but also choose seats of the preference. Passengers will also get to know through the app interface which bus seats are already taken and which are vacant. At least 80% of the bus seats will be reserved for online passengers to choose from, while 20% for manual booking of seats.

Confirming the development, transport director Uma Shankar Gupta said, “The test run of the app is complete, and we plan to launch the CTU mobile app next week. The passenger app will help book tickets on the go and will also allow real-time location tracking and trip updates.”

In case the passenger wants to cancel his journey, he will be able to cancel the tickets through the mobile app, and track the refund of the ticket amount.

APP FOR CONDUCTORS

The app for conductors will enable them to verify passenger identity and climb through a QR-Code based mobile interface. They will also be to track how many seats have been booked and how many can be booked manually.

The app for CTU inspectors will allow them keep tabs on the occupancy and match it with the actual seats booked. They will also be able to issue tickets though the mobile app.

While the mobile app is only for long-route buses, for local CTU buses, the same facilities will be provided under the Intelligent Transport System, which is in the process of being implemented.

top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News