e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Now, Akal Takht jathedar calls for forming Maharaja Ranjit-like polity

Now, Akal Takht jathedar calls for forming Maharaja Ranjit-like polity

This comes nearly a week after the head priest of the Sikhism’s highest temporal seat made a statement in support of Khalistan as a separate Sikh nation if the government offered it, triggering a political storm in the state.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has given a call for launching a democratic movement in Punjab to form a polity on the lines of the one formed by Maharaja Ranjit Singh who founded a Sikh kingdom which was annexed by the British in 1849.

This comes nearly a week after the head priest of the Sikhism’s highest temporal seat made a statement in support of Khalistan as a separate Sikh nation if the government offered it, triggering a political storm in the state.

In a statement issued from the Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sahib, late Saturday evening, he said, “As contemporary central governments discriminated against the Sikhs and betrayed them on the promises made before Independence, the sincere community leaders felt alienated and preferred to fight for concept of welfare state as enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib. This was not a demonstration of spontaneous struggle or violent inclination, but a reaction to the government’s excesses.”

“If Punjab has suffered from prolonged agony, genocide of Sikhs carried out by the government on the pretext of eliminating terrorism is mainly responsible for that. No parent wants their children to be killed in fake encounters and termed as terrorists,” he said.

“Some political leaders are raking an unnecessary controversy over my earlier statement. The army’s attack on the holiest Sikh shrine ordered by the then Congress government and the brutal massacre of the community members encouraged the concept of true welfare state,” the jathedar added.

“The Indian Constitution allows every Sikhs to exercise the right to lead a struggle to propagate the idea of justice in a peaceful and democratic manner,” the jathedar said.

top news
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
After state, monsoon arrives in city
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
Covid update: India’s new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In