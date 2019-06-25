Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slams Canada for support to Khalistan movement

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday lambasted the Canadian government for its overt and covert support to the Khalistani movement, warning that Toronto’s failure to check anti-India activities being carried out from its soil would be detrimental to its own security in the long run.

Citing the findings of the John Major Commission into the 1985 Kanishka bombing as a clear endorsement of Canada’s failure to act against the Khalistanis operating from its soil, the CM said by allowing the conspirators of the “mass murder”, the Canadian government had exposed its true intent. It was more than apparent that Canada had been extending its support to Khalistanis despite New Delhi’s protestations, he said in a statement here.

The commission report point out that “despite the principal conspirators being put under surveillance before the bombing, their conversations recorded, their acquisition and testing of explosives witnessed by state agents, and ample and repeated warnings that they intended to bomb a specific flight, Canadian agencies failed to act at each stage, and at a scale that cannot be explained away as mere errors, but that appear to have the taint of intentional negligence, if not collusion”.

Pointing out that he himself had been raising the issue with the Canadian government, Amarinder noted that he had in fact given a list of wanted terrorists in Canada to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the latter’s India visit last year. The lack of response from their government so far has exposed their intent, he said.

Amarinder urged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to take cognisance of these reports/disclosures to mount global pressure on Canada to end use of its soil to unleash terror against India, particularly the Sikh community being targeted by Khalistani terrorists.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:26 IST