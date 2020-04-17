e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjabi singer held with 30gm opium

Punjabi singer held with 30gm opium

To ascertain what drug had been consumed by the accused, the hospital authorities took the blood samples and sent them for forensic examination, the report of which is still awaited

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Gurinder Pal Singh, popularly known as Vada Garewal
Gurinder Pal Singh, popularly known as Vada Garewal
         

The Mohali police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old Punjabi singer Gurinder Pal Singh, popularly known as Vada Garewal, after 30 gram opium was recovered from his possession.

Police had booked the accused at a hospital in Sohana, where the latter was admitted due to drug overdose. On the information of the hospital authorities, police reached the spot and started the investigation.

A case was filed against the singer after police recovered 30gm of opium from him. To ascertain what drug had been consumed by the accused, the hospital authorities took the blood samples and sent them for forensic examination, the report of which is still awaited.

Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ramandeep Singh said that police had received information from the hospital regarding Gurinder’s admission owing to drug overdose. “It was after the doctors declared him fit that the accused was arrested and sent to jail,” said DSP.

Amid all this, a picture of the accused in the hospital was shared by another Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, who is also a close friend of the accused. Through the social media post, Mangat said that the accused was hospitalised due to some medical complications. He requested his fans to not believe in rumours that Grewal was hospitalised due to drug overdose.

Vadda Grewal hailing from Sangrur had started his singing career in 2014 with the song “Rooh,” the lyrics of which were also written by him. Grewal has been a part of a few Punjabi films and web series including Gangland (2018), Shooter (2020) and Zindagi Zindabaad. He also made an appearance in the movie Nikka Zaildar 3.

Garewal’s name had even been under Punjab Police’s radar for being too proactive on live videos during the Elly-Rammy Randhawa spat.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

chandigarh news