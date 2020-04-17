Punjabi singer held with 30gm opium

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:51 IST

The Mohali police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old Punjabi singer Gurinder Pal Singh, popularly known as Vada Garewal, after 30 gram opium was recovered from his possession.

Police had booked the accused at a hospital in Sohana, where the latter was admitted due to drug overdose. On the information of the hospital authorities, police reached the spot and started the investigation.

A case was filed against the singer after police recovered 30gm of opium from him. To ascertain what drug had been consumed by the accused, the hospital authorities took the blood samples and sent them for forensic examination, the report of which is still awaited.

Mohali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ramandeep Singh said that police had received information from the hospital regarding Gurinder’s admission owing to drug overdose. “It was after the doctors declared him fit that the accused was arrested and sent to jail,” said DSP.

Amid all this, a picture of the accused in the hospital was shared by another Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, who is also a close friend of the accused. Through the social media post, Mangat said that the accused was hospitalised due to some medical complications. He requested his fans to not believe in rumours that Grewal was hospitalised due to drug overdose.

Vadda Grewal hailing from Sangrur had started his singing career in 2014 with the song “Rooh,” the lyrics of which were also written by him. Grewal has been a part of a few Punjabi films and web series including Gangland (2018), Shooter (2020) and Zindagi Zindabaad. He also made an appearance in the movie Nikka Zaildar 3.

Garewal’s name had even been under Punjab Police’s radar for being too proactive on live videos during the Elly-Rammy Randhawa spat.