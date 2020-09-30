AAP demands CBI probe in Hathras case, FIRs against Delhi cops over ‘assault’ on MLA

cities

Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and MLA Ajay Dutt on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe in the Hathras gang-rape case and said FIRs be registered against the local SHO, ACP, DCP and other Delhi Police officials for allegedly manhandling and assaulting AAP MLA Ajay Dutt at Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday night.

Gautam said the police manhandled and used caste slurs against AAP MLA Ajay Dutt at Safdarjung hospital when they had gone to provide help to the family of the rape victim.

“AIIMS, which proactively gives admission to the politicians and other influential people, denied admission to the survivor. She was admitted to Safdarjung hospital and on Tuesday, she lost her life. While waiting outside Safdarjung hospital, we suddenly found a car without a number plate at the spot. This car was there to carry the dead body of the survivor,” Gautam said.

“Objecting to this act, Ajay Dutt intervened and questioned the police. Thereafter, the DCP manhandled Dutt who is an elected representative from Delhi. If the attitude of the police is such towards the elected representatives of Delhi, then we can imagine what it could be with the common people,” he said.

The party requested home minister Amit Shah and the police commissioner to suspend the DCP, ACP and SHO in this case with immediate effect and said the CBI should investigate the entire case.

Speaking on the allegations, Delhi Police spokesperson Eish Singhal said, “The site of protest was a hospital where no sloganeering is permitted as it disturbs patients. Moreover, ambulances move off and on bringing patients. Protesters were time and again reminded to maintain order so that patients are not disturbed. They were repeatedly advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing in the interest of their safety and safety of others and also not to crowd the area particularly the passage for ambulances.”

“...It is quite possible some persons may not have followed the advice of police and entered into an argument. No pushing or physical force was used. Announcements were made on public address systems to maintain social distancing. No other group present at the site of protest has complained of any manhandling. As soon as the family of the deceased departed,the protestors dispersed on their own. No use of force was resorted to against anyone,” Singhal said.