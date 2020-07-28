e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ahead of Rafale touchdown, Section 144 imposed in area around Ambala Air Force station

Ahead of Rafale touchdown, Section 144 imposed in area around Ambala Air Force station

Due to its proximity to the northern and western frontiers, the Rafale aircrafts are being stationed at the Ambala Air Force station where 17 Squadron of the Golden Arrows has been revived

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:22 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
(Representative image/Reuters)
         

Ahead of the arrival of the Rafale aircrafts at Air Force station in Ambala on Wednesday, district magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma imposed Section 144 in the area with immediate effect.

“The orders have been issued to prevent the movement of anti-social elements around the Air Force station and avoid any untoward incident. Photography from places like Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara has also been prohibited,” Sharma said in an order.

Talking about security preparations, superintendent of police, Abhishek Jorwal, said that other than the imposition of Section 144, the use of drones have been prohibited in the area and violators will be booked.

EXCITEMENT IN THE AIR

Due to its proximity to the northern and western frontiers, the Rafale aircrafts are being stationed at the Ambala Air Force station where 17 Squadron of the Golden Arrows has been revived.

Many Ambala residents are sharing images of the aircraft on social media and #Ambala has been trending on Twitter for the last few days.

Sergeant Harinder Sharma (retired) said, “This is a proud moment for us as the Ambala Air Force station has been an important base for the nation since the pre-independence era. With this, the IAF will get stronger.”

Meanwhile, Haryana home Minister and Ambala cantonment MLA, Anil Vij, said Ambala is eager to welcome Rafale jets on its soil. Ambala city MLA Aseem Goyal appealed to residents to switch on their lights from 7pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday to show their support for the event.

top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In