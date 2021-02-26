Athlete Hima Das appointed deputy superintendent in Assam Police
- Das’s appointment was decided by the state cabinet earlier this month.
Internationally acclaimed sprinter Hima Das was officially appointed deputy superintendent (DSP) in Assam Police on Friday.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over the appointment letter to the athlete at a programme held in Guwahati where 597 newly recruited sub-inspectors (SIs) were also inducted into the force.
Das’s appointment was decided by the state cabinet earlier this month as part of the government’s integrated sports policy to honour sportspersons, who win medals in international meets, with jobs in government departments.
Das, who is known as the Dhing Express, after the place of her birth in Assam, won a gold medal in 400 m at the IAAF U20 World Championships in 2018 as well as several other medals in Asian Games and other events.
“I had a dream since childhood that one day I’ll join the police force. Today it has come true. I thank the state government, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other members of the cabinet for this honour. This move will inspire me and other sportspersons,” she said.
In his address, CM Sonowal said that the state government decided to adopt the sports policy to make sports a promising career option for the youth. He hoped that Das' appointment as the DSP would inspire youngsters to pursue sports more sincerely.
The appointment of SIs to Assam Police had got mired in controversy after the question paper of the written test got leaked. It led to the arrest of several people, including a sitting SP and a retired IPS officer. The exam that was postponed after the leak had to be conducted again.
