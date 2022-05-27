5000 Karnataka Secretariat employees to boycott work on Friday
- A section of the Karnataka Secretariat employees have decided to skip work on Friday, by calling for "Secretariat Bandh", to protest against the state government's move for "rationalising the workforce" by reducing staff, along with other demands.
A section of the Karnataka Secretariat employees have decided to skip work on Friday, by calling for "Secretariat Bandh", to protest against the state government's move for "rationalising the workforce" by reducing staff, along with other demands. Terming the bandh call as "illegal", the government on Thursday said it has taken note of the move "very seriously".
Asking all officials and employees of the Secretariat to compulsorily attend office, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in a circular said, in case of absence without prior permission from superiors, it will be considered as "dies-non" (not qualifying for any remuneration).
He also warned of disciplinary action and a criminal case against those causing obstruction to officials and staff, willing to attend work on Friday. About 5,000 employees working in the Secretariat and Legislature at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and M S Building, are expected to skip work on Friday, Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees Association President P Guruswamy claimed.
They are against the government's plan to implement the recommendations of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2, and have alleged that the state government has not reached out to them to address their concerns in this regard. The Commission has recommended "rationalising the workforce" at government offices by scrapping non-essential posts.
-
Tejashwi Yadav calls talk about political realignment in Bihar imaginary
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has dismissed the possibility of a political realignment in Bihar as imaginary amid speculation over the growing proximity between his Rashtriya Janata Dal and ruling Janata Dal ( United) or JD (U) over caste census. The talk of the realignment gained currency after Yadav on May 11 met chief minister Nitish Kumar's over the delay in an all-party meeting to push for a state-wide caste census.
-
Bengaluru: Teen riding triples on bike run over by school bus
In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old girl was killed in Bengaluru's Banashankari area on Thursday morning after being knocked down and run over by a school bus while Keerthana was riding with two others on a single bike. She was reportedly riding with her sister Harshitha and a friend Darshan when the accident occurred. While Harshitha and Darshan were knocked to the side, Keerthana came under the wheel of the bus, which killed her instantly.
-
'...not for dogs': Delhi athletes on IAS officer closing stadium to walk dog
Athletes reportedly forced to finish training early and leave Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium - so IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga could walk their dog - have criticised the misuse of government property meant for sportspersons. On Thursday the Indian Express said athletes training at the Delhi government-run facility were being forced to finish training early so Khirwar could walk his dog inside the grounds. Khirwar told the Express allegations against him were 'absolutely incorrect'.
-
Bihar Cabinet approves industrial promotion policy for textiles, leather
The Bihar Cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to promote textile and leather industries in the state through incentives such as subsidies. State industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said those setting up textile and leather or related units will get capital investment subsidy up to ₹10 crore and power at ₹2 per unit under the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (Textiles and Leather) Policy.
-
Siddaramaiah: No 'political ties' between Cong, JDS for RS, 2023 Assembly poll
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any "political relationship" between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the State Assembly. The last date of filing nominations is May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics