ADGP Paul arrested in PSI recruitment case
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul on Monday as part of the probe into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, officials said.
ADGP Paul was heading the recruitment division of the Karnataka Police when the alleged malpractice was reported. After reports of large-scale irregularities, Paul was transferred to the post of the ADGP, Internal Security Division on April 27.
A senior official of the CID who confirmed the arrest said that Paul was taken into custody following the interrogation that took place on Monday. Before the arrest, he was summoned for questioning as part of the probe and appeared before CID four times.
“He had tried to stay away from the investigation for over a month giving various reasons. This, along with the evidence we have received following the interrogation of the other officers arrested in the case, prompted the CID to take him into custody,” said the officer, who didn’t want to be named.
On Monday, the CID questioned Paul and later took him to Bowring hospital for a medical examination before he was taken to the court.
The exams had taken place last year in October to fill 545 posts and more than 54,000 candidates wrote it. In January this year, two police officers from Mysuru and Kalaburagi wrote to state police chief Praveen Sood demanding a revaluation of the exams. Soon, allegations of malpractices and alleged police involvement cropped up, followed by protests from the Opposition, which prompted the state home minister to order a probe in the case.
The Karnataka government has annulled the exam in view of the large scale irregularities.
The CID officials have so far arrested over 60 persons, including the topper of the PSI exams, who was allegedly linked to middlemen, and officials to get the OMR sheets filled up after submission.
The arrest of the senior IPS officer comes closer to two months after a senior officer in the recruitment wing was also arrested. After the CID arrested deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Shantha Kumar, it was revealed that the rigging of answer sheets took place at the examination centres, and answer sheets were forged after they were taken out of the police strongrooms.
“The DySP was in charge of the strongroom where the answer sheets were kept. We have found that answer sheets were taken out of this room and were tampered with. We are probing now who all were involved in getting the answer sheets out of the strongroom,” the officer said on the condition of anonymity.
So far, the investigation by the CID has revealed that two kinds of malpractice took place during the examination. First was giving answers to candidates using a Bluetooth device, which can’t be found with a metal detector. The second was forging the answer sheets.
“The candidates attempted a limited number of answers, and the rest were filled after the examination. Our initial assessment was that the answers were added by invigilators at the centre because most of the people we arrested were involved in such malpractice. But now, there is evidence of filling the answer sheets. We need to find if it was a separate gang,” said the CID official.
The CID officer said that Paul was aware of the Bluetooth devices used in the riggings and had received a bribe for collaborating.
“We are also investigating the allegation that he had taken a bribe to allot certain examination centres with the knowledge that malpractice will take place. The interrogation of other officers has also revealed that he had played a part in sending certain candidates to centres where rigging was taking place and also was aware of the mark sheets being taken out of the strongroom of the department,” the officer added.
Responding to the arrest, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government is committed to cleansing the entire system through an unbiased and uncompromising probe. “The CID has been given a free hand to investigate the PSI recruitment scam. They have taken action based on the evidence. Our government will act against the guilty even if it happens to be top officials. The earlier governments had not bothered to investigate even when voices were raised against such scams during their regime,” Bommai said.
Two locksmiths booked for theft in Ludhiana
Two locksmiths allegedly decamped with gold jewellery after breaking open the lock of an almirah at a house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Saturday. Singh lodged the complaint with the police and a team from Sarabha Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Assistant sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.
Ludhiana district logs 23 fresh Covid cases
As many as 23 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Monday. No death related to the virus was reported for the third consecutive day. The district currently has 170 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,539 Covid infections, of which 1,08,076 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 patients have succumbed to it.
Pensioners’ body burns copy of Punjab budget in Ludhiana
Members of the Old Pension Achievement Morcha burnt copies of the Punjab Government's budget outside the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Monday. State co-convener of the body, Tehal Singh Sarabha, said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had promised to restore the old pension scheme for employees before coming into power. Leaders of the pensioners' body said that the Punjab government is not making any concrete effort to restore the old pension scheme.
Karnataka, Gujarat bag ‘Best Performer’ title in DPIIT startup rankings
Karnataka, along with Gujarat, bagged the title of “Best Performer” in the DPIIT's (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) State/ Union Territory Startup ranking- 2021, the state government said on Monday. Meghalaya won the top honour among UTs and North-eastern states. Maharashtra, which was classified in the 'Leaders' category in the 2020 Rankings, has improved its position and felicitated as a 'Top Performer' State along with Telangana, Kerala and Odisha.
KSNDMC sends additional teams to study tremors in Kodagu district
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has sent additional teams of experts to Kodagu and surrounding districts to understand the occurrence of tremors in the region over the last week, officials aware of the developments said on Monday. KSNDMC commissioner Dr Manoj Ranjan said that the tremors are in the range of 2.1 to 3.0 on the Richter scale. Officials in Kodagu said that the KSNDMC team from Bengaluru began work on June 26.
