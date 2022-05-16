Bengaluru Metro work hits a roadblock, needs 1.5 more years for tunnelling
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has suspended boring work for Namma Metro 713 times due to unfavourable geological conditions. The difficult underground with rocks and rocky soil between Shivajinagar and MG road has also made it even more difficult for BMRCL to complete the Namma Metro’s phase 2 underground section.
The MG Road-Shivajinagar stretch is part of the city’s longest underground Metro corridor. Tunnelling through this central business district has been found to be the most challenging as the geological conditions forced BMRCL to suspend boring work 713 times for repair/maintenance of the seven Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) which have completed 5.7km of tunnelling including Shivajinagar-mg road, South ramp- dairy circle, Vellara junction- Langford town and cantonment- Shivajinagar.
It is reported that the cutter discs are either worn out or there is a delay in installing suitable ones to cut through rocky soil or rocks based on the geological conditions. Often when a rock is encountered in the route the cutter discs, which usually are mounted on the cutter head of the TBMs, need to be changed. Depending upon how hard the rock is, the no of cutter discs varies.
Interestingly, 325 such cutter discs were replaced in TBM Avni in just 388 days, which was drilled between a 1,086m stretch between Shivajinagar and MG Road (southbound). Also, TBM Lavi which was building a tunnel on the same section (1076m, northbound), is known to have required 295 discs.
As per an official from BMRCL, each cutter disc costs the contractors around ₹1. 5-3 lakh. But most of the time these discs become unrepairable and often not fit for reuse as they get damaged when they encounter hard rock or boulders in the soil.
As per Mr Gudge, the BMRCL plans to finish the remaining tunnelling work in another 1.5 years with Metro operations on the Pink Line to commence by 2025. BMRCL has also announced that it has till date completed 40% of the tunnelling work.
Drunk flier forces Bengaluru-bound flight’s emergency landing in Mumbai
A Doha-Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Saturday night after an inebriated passenger allegedly created ruckus on board. Police said that the passenger who is a from Kerala, Sarfuddin Ulwar, was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. Police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and its and emergency landing at Mumbai.
IAF helicopters help bring Kasauli forest fire under control
After hours of struggle, the fire that broke out in the forest near the air force station in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday was brought under control on Monday. “There are flames visible near the clubhouse, but we are hopeful that we will be able to put out the fire by afternoon,” Dhiman said. Four people, including three firefighters, were wounded in the operation that lasted the entire day.
Acts of kindness help less privileged face harsh summer
Some good Samaritans have stepped up to help those in need by distributing food, water and other essentials. Shailee Mayur Shah, who runs a Facebook page, Smile Collectors says: “Whenever I step out of my home (Phase 5, Gurugram), I keep water bottles in my car and distribute them among those working on construction projects, digging or laying roads, and also manual rikshaw drivers and delivery agents.” Also doing their bit for autorickshaw drivers is Roti Bank, which is distributing towels.
Bengaluru: Man electrocuted at Hebbal bus stop by ‘illegal’ ad panel
A 30-year-old man died of electrocution near the Hebbal bus stand on Saturday night after he accidentally came in contact with the live electric wire. It was reported that the man came in contact with a live electric wire, illegally drawn by a private advertisement company to light up an advertisement panel at the bus shelter. The victim's body has been shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College Hospital, said Police officials.
How Bengaluru Police tracked down a man who stole a car via an OLX ad
In a bizarre case, Bengaluru Police tracked down a 36-year-old who had stolen a car on the pretext of taking it for a test drive. MG Venkatesh Naik (36) from Amruthanagar in the city and Bagegpalli in Chakkaballapura district met Ravindra Elluri (47), a resident of the Coffee Board Layout and an engineer on January 30. I turned out that Naik who met Elluri at 7PM was using a stolen phone. Naik confessed to the crime.
