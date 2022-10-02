Bengaluru ranks 43rd among 45 cities under Swachh Survekshan 2022 list

Bengaluru was ranked 43rd among 45 cities surveyed under the Swachh Survekshan 2022 list which came out on Saturday, a steep downfall from the 28th spot in the previous year when 48 cities were compared. All these cities had a population of over 10 lakh.

While Madhya Pradesh's Indore was ranked first in the list for the sixth consecutive year, Surat and Navi Mumbai stood second and third. Bengaluru was better only to Chennai and Madurai, which were in the bottom two. Among states, Madhya Pradesh was the cleanest in the country.

Mysore was in the eight spot on the list. Bengaluru's civic administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is said to have received more than five lakh responses from residents for the survey.

IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath, the chief commissioner of the BBMP, said there was a dispute between the consultant appointed by the Centre and BBMP, and the authorities will look into this ranking in detail.

According to a The Times of India report, the BBMP special commissioner for solid waste management, Harish Kumar, said it is not fair to compare a mega city like Bengaluru with some smaller cities in the category as the challenges they face are different.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Shivamogga was also recognised as the ‘fastest moving city’ in the country.