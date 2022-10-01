Home / India News / Swachh Survekshan 2022: Tripura is a top performer in this list

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Tripura is a top performer in this list

india news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 09:20 PM IST

Among the states with fewer than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Tripura has ranked first in the seventh edition of the Swachh Survekshan.

The Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of sanitation, hygiene, and cleanliness in Indian villages, cities, and towns. (Representational Image)(HT File Photo)
The Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of sanitation, hygiene, and cleanliness in Indian villages, cities, and towns. (Representational Image)(HT File Photo)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Tripura has ranked first among states with fewer than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the seventh edition of the Swachh Survekshan, the central government's cleanliness survey. Jharkhand has come at the second place in this list, followed by Uttarakhand. The Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of sanitation, hygiene, and cleanliness in Indian villages, cities, and towns. It includes a pan India evaluation across all states and union territories.

The Swachh Survekshan 2022 was completely digitized with the ULBs submitting all of their documentation online through a portal. The best performing states have been divided into two categories - states with more than 100 Urban Local Bodies and states with less than 100 ULBs. Among the states with more than 100 Urban Local Bodies, Madhya Pradesh topped the list followed by Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Also Read | Indore is ‘cleanest city’ for 6th time in govt survey, Delhi at 9th spot

In 2016, the first survey encompassed 73 cities. Now, in 2022 the assessment has reached 4,354 cities across the country.

Along with Lakshadweep, which was exempted from Swachh Survekshan after 2016, West Bengal (apart from the three cantonment boards) made the decision not to take part in Swachh Survekshan 2022, the ministry of housing said in its report. A total of 39 West Bengal ULBs took part in the Ganga town evaluation.

The evaluation for state capitals and UTs awards was based on ratings in the four Swachh Survekshan evaluation areas of Service Level Progress, Direct Observation, Citizen Feedback, and Certifications. The cities or towns that had a population of more than 1 lakh or were small state capitals and UTs were eligible for the state capitals or UTs.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swachh survey swachh survekshan
swachh survey swachh survekshan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out