Swachh Survekshan 2022: Tripura is a top performer in this list

Tripura has ranked first among states with fewer than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the seventh edition of the Swachh Survekshan, the central government's cleanliness survey. Jharkhand has come at the second place in this list, followed by Uttarakhand. The Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of sanitation, hygiene, and cleanliness in Indian villages, cities, and towns. It includes a pan India evaluation across all states and union territories.

The Swachh Survekshan 2022 was completely digitized with the ULBs submitting all of their documentation online through a portal. The best performing states have been divided into two categories - states with more than 100 Urban Local Bodies and states with less than 100 ULBs. Among the states with more than 100 Urban Local Bodies, Madhya Pradesh topped the list followed by Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

In 2016, the first survey encompassed 73 cities. Now, in 2022 the assessment has reached 4,354 cities across the country.

Along with Lakshadweep, which was exempted from Swachh Survekshan after 2016, West Bengal (apart from the three cantonment boards) made the decision not to take part in Swachh Survekshan 2022, the ministry of housing said in its report. A total of 39 West Bengal ULBs took part in the Ganga town evaluation.

The evaluation for state capitals and UTs awards was based on ratings in the four Swachh Survekshan evaluation areas of Service Level Progress, Direct Observation, Citizen Feedback, and Certifications. The cities or towns that had a population of more than 1 lakh or were small state capitals and UTs were eligible for the state capitals or UTs.