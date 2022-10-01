Indian Swachhata League: Chandigarh ranked top youth mobiliser
Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra received the award from minister for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi
The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has ranked Chandigarh as the top youth mobiliser among cities with a population of over 10 lakh in the Indian Swachhata League. Chandigarh shared the top award with Navi Mumbai.
Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra received the award from minister for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. She was accompanied by MC joint commissioner Isha Kamboj and Chandigarh team leader Rohit Kumar.
Mitra extended compliments to the people of city, especially the yuva teams for their enthusiastic participation in the Indian Swachhata League (ISL).
Chandigarh had created a novel human chain of around 2,000 youngsters and depicted four colour-coded dustbins symbolising source segregation of waste as part of the ISL.
Mohali, Kharar civic bodies bag National Swachhta awards
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics