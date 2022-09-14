Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana

Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation (MC) has urged residents to join the ‘Ludhiana Lions’ team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities .

Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden. The authorities said the main aim of the league is to involve residents, especially the youth, to build a ‘garbage-free city’.

The authorities have also shared a link where residents can register themselves for the league- https://innovateindia.mygov.in/swachhyouthrally/ .

Maneet Dewan, who runs an NGO and has been working in association with the MC to promote cleanliness, has been appointed as the captain of Ludhiana Lions team.

MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said more than 1,800 cities across the country are participating in the league. “The cities will be rated on the basis of scale of youth engagement through volunteer registration, innovative activities and impact of the activities. After evaluation, the government will declare ten best teams,” he said.

Sekhon said students and NCC cadets have also been involved and residents at large are urged to participate in different events, which would be organised on September 17.