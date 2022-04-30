Bommai likely to discuss cabinet expansion or rejig with Amit Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
The Chief Minister who is travelling to Delhi tonight on an official visit said he will not be meeting the party high command during the tour. "I have taken note of the sentiments made by them (MLAs) and have conveyed them to the high command, who said a decision will be taken at the appropriate time. Most probably Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on May 3, I will use the opportunity then (to discuss about the cabinet)," he said in response to a question on the demand from legislators to expand the cabinet ahead of polls.
Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said he is leaving for Delhi tonight to attend a conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of all states, and will be attending a dinner hosted by Prime Minister in the evening, and will be traveling back to Bengaluru early Sunday, so will not be meeting any central Ministers or the party president during the visit. Shah is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on May 3 to take part in the valedictory function of 'Khelo India' University Games here.
With polls scheduled next year, there is pressure mounting on the CM to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent Assembly elections in five states. With the cabinet exercise taking time, voices of discontent seem to be brewing within the ruling BJP, as party MLA M P Renukacharya on Wednesday had openly expressed displeasure about the delay and working of few ministers.
The MLA, who is also the Chief Minister's political secretary, said several party legislators are of a similar opinion and they feel that if new faces are inducted into the cabinet, they would work aggressively and bring a good name to the BJP and the government ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.
Bommai has been maintaining that he is awaiting for a direction from BJP central leadership to carry out the cabinet exercise. There are currently five positions vacant in the state cabinet, that has 29 ministers including the Chief Minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.
Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the Assembly elections. The cabinet exercise will be crucial ahead of the Assembly elections, in which the saffron party aims to return to power once again, and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats in the 225-member House.
-
Five-member gang murder trans-person after verbal altercation
In a shocking incident of transphobia, a 23-year-old trans-person was allegedly murdered by a five-member gang after a verbal altercation. According to a report in a leading daily, the accused Santosh, Kumar, Mahesh, Manikanta and Naveen beat Anika (23) with wooden logs, and she later succumbed to her injuries. All of accused are residents of Bengaluru and the incident took place on the night of April 8. Anika was a resident of Mahadevapura, near Nelamagala.
-
The judge who envisioned Delhi University as a miniature Oxbridge
Maurice Gwyer is widely credited with single-handedly transforming Delhi University. He was also appointed the first chief justice of the Federal Court of India, a year earlier in 1937. Read Delhi and its university: How an institution helped shape a city Gwyer, who was a fellow of All Souls, Oxford, wanted DU to be like Oxbridge (Oxford and Cambridge). He wanted the establishment of a number of professorial chairs, and readerships.
-
Delhiwale: Not so ‘regal’ after all
The back lane of the Regal cinema building appears timeless. Long before the cinema shut down in 2017, the area's architecture looked as shabby as it does today. It felt as though the place will always stay the same. And yet, our restless city doesn't like stability. It takes here to give elsewhere. It creates new places and forgets others. And now, the enduring setting of this forgotten back lane is undergoing its slow metamorphosis.
-
JNU non-veg row: 60 students, staff quizzed, no arrests so far
The Delhi Police have recorded the statements of over 60 people in connection with the clash between two student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University on April 10. There have been no arrests in the case so far. An investigator said that, as part of the probe, police are analysing video footage obtained from social media. At least 20 students sustained injuries during the clash, said police.
-
No police help, demolition drive halted for second day
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's plan to carry out anti-encroachment drives in Okhla failed to take off on Friday after Delhi Police declined to provide police personnel for assistance and protection for the second consecutive day, saying that most of force was already engaged in law-and-order duty to ensure peaceful Friday prayers. Police also warned that any action in the “extremely sensitive” south-east district during the month of Ramzan may lead to a “major law-and-order problem”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics