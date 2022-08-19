Bommai: Siddaramaiah has to learn responsibility of being Leader of Opposition
Karnataka CM Bommai and Congress leader Siddaramaiah were seen having a back and forth in a political spat after the clashes in Shivamogga district following the poster row, with Bommai reminding the former CM what his responsibility is as a leader of opposition.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah engaged in a back and forth on social media after recent controversies surrounding the row over posters of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan in Shivamogga district.
Former CM and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah on Thursday faced the ire of BJP workers after this remark - "Why did they put Savarakar's photo in a Muslim area' - while he was in Kodagu to survey the extent of rain damage.
BJP workers held protests and chanted slogans - 'Go back Siddaramaiah' - and displayed a black flag; there was an egg thrown at his car.
Read: Egg thrown at ex-chief minister Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Kodagu
The ex-CM then warned the ruling party, saying Congress will 'teach them a lesson' after they come back to power in next year's assembly election.
He also accused the BJP of hiring people to protest against him.
Taking the fight to Twitter, Siddaramaiah posted a lengthy thread starting with, "Chief Minister BS Bommai... don't start egg-throwing hooligan politics. We also know how to end it. If our workers are on the streets like you, it may be difficult for you to even leave your home. Is this your UP model?"
"Ex-minister KS Eshwarappa is responsible for Shimoga riots. Having lost his ministerial post, he is not even guaranteed a ticket in next election. Desperate with this, Eshwarappa is trying to woo his RSS bosses," Siddaramaiah said.
Advising the former CM on the responsibilities of the Leader of the Opposition, Bommai replied, "Siddaramaiah is the Leader of the Opposition and the position of Leader of the Opposition carries its own dignity. If there is a difference of opinion on any matter, it should be countered with strong facts. Not by any physical action. Everyone should follow this."
Siddaramaiah earlier also said Savarakar was neither a freedom fighter nor a patriot, "If you love VD Savarkar, write a book about him, organise programs and answer allegations levelled against him. Why are you using his photo as a weapon to create communal riots? This is my question."
Meanwhile, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha jumped in to voice his support for Savarkar, saying he was the first one to call the Sepoy Mutiny as the First War of Independence. "Savarkar was imprisoned for 27 years, Nehru spent nine in jail," he declared. He also added that Nehru was kept at a 'British Bungalow', while Savarkar was in the Cellular Jail in the Andamans.
-
Jharkhand: 19 women in this tribal village are in jail for ‘witchcraft killings’
A tribal hamlet of around two dozen households, Tukutoli, located on the margins of Karondajor village panchayat in Gumla district, resembles any other tribal settlement in the remote corners of Jharkhand. Reason: 19 women from Tukutoli are currently in jail. On August 4, these women — 30 to 70-year-olds — were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for beating two women from the same neighbourhood to death for allegedly practicing witchcraft.
-
Why Bengaluru-based painting seller is under fire on social media on Janmashtami
A Bengaluru-based organisation - that makes paintings among other stuff - has come under fire on social media. Amid Janmashtami celebrations across the country, the seller has been accused of obscenity for a painting showing the Hindu god. Inkologie sells its products on Amazon, which include mugs, cards and other collectibles. It sells paintings and posters too. Many also shared screenshots of their conversations with Amazon customer care, asking for the paintings to be removed.
-
NIA gets custody of 5 key accused in Praveen Nettar murder case
The National Investigating Agency which is investigating the July 26 murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar has obtained the custody of five key accused in the case for six days. The accused taken into custody are Naufal (28), Sainul Abid (22), Mohammed Syed (32), Abdul Basheer (29) and Riyaz (27). Bellare police in Sullia had registered a case under prevention of unlawful activities act in connection with the murder.
-
Over 300 licences issued as Delhi prepares to switch to old excise policy
The Delhi government's excise department has issued around 300 licences for opening retail and around 40 for wholesale liquor stores in the national capital and registered around 125 brands. From September 1, Delhi will switch to the old excise policy under which only the government-run retail liquor stores will operate. Officials said the Delhi government is working to ensure a smooth transition to the old regime.
-
Summoned twice, Bobby Kataria was a no-show. Uttarakhand cops get warrant issued
A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Gurugram-based body builder Bobby Kataria after he failed to appear before the police despite two notices in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly drinking liquor in the middle of the road in Dehradun last month by blocking the traffic. RS Rawat, in charge at Cantt police station in Dehradun said a team of police officers will be sent to his address in Haryana to execute the arrest warrant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics