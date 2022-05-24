Congress slams textbook panel chief for parody on Karnataka anthem
Leader of the opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticised the chairman of the textbook revision committee on Monday for a 2017 parody post on ‘Rashtra Kavi’ Kuvempu’s ‘naada geethe’ or state anthem, one of the most revered songs in Karnataka.
“A person who distorted the state anthem and made fun of the Rashtra Kavi has been made the chairperson of the textbook revision committee. If the BJP government has any shame, they should remove this person,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter.
His statements come after a screenshot of a post by committee chairman Chakratheertha on March 16, 2017 went viral on social media where he has made a parody of the state anthem “Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujathe, Jayahe Karnataka Maathe” to criticise the Congress party who was in power at the time in Karnataka.
In the 2017 post, a post attributed to Chakratheetha stated “Jaya Congress jananiya tanujate, jayahe Arabic maathe….”. The parody verse continued with the mention of alcohol, meat and other jokes meant to target the Congress.
Calls and messages to Chakratheetha to confirm the authenticity of the post as well as comments went unanswered.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was quick to respond to criticism by Congress.
BS Nagesh, Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary educationsaid that Chakratheertha was more than qualified to be the chairperson of the textbook revision committee.
“He was a professor and a lecturer for IIT and CET. He is an academic expert,” Nagesh said.
-
Dhumal’s marriage anniversary assumes political overtones
With the political scenario in Himachal Pradesh heating up due to the assembly elections scheduled later this year, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's 50th marriage anniversary became an occasion of gathering of the state BJP's prominent faces, including chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, lauding his contribution towards the state. State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap also reached the venue to greet 78-year-old Dhumal and lauded his contribution to the state.
-
Surinder Pal Singh takes over charge as new Panchkula DCP
DCP Mohit Handa has been transferred to Yamunanagar. The officer was earlier posted as AIG provisioning. Panchkula DC asks officials to dispose of pending applications Surinder Pal Singh, who took over as DCP, Panchkula, from DCP Mohit Handa on Monday directed departments concerned to take all applications received on Invest Haryana portal regarding various government services on priority basis and dispose of the same at the earliest. Kaushik made the statement while presiding over the meeting of the district-level clearance committee and district-level grievance committee.
-
Hydroponics technique suitable for hills: Farm varsity V-C
Vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Prof HK Chaudhary said hydroponics, the technique to grow plants in nutrient-rich water, was suitable for hills and will help boost the income of the small farmers in states like Himachal. Prof Chaudhary was speaking during a media visit to the hydroponic unit in the research farm of the Department of Vegetable Science and Floriculture.
-
Ambala Range Rover mishap: Driver also booked for misbehaving with police
Two days after a speeding Range Rover SUV rammed into a parked car on NH-44 in Ambala, killing a man and injuring three, its driver has also been booked for misbehaving with the cops on duty. Following the accident, the SUV driver, identified as a resident of Panipat, 26, Variyata Janglan, was arrested and sent to Central Jail, Ambala in judicial custody.
-
Three days on, Karnal man held for Ambala carjacking
Three days after at least four unidentified men robbed a Mahindra XUV 500 owned by a Shimla resident on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police on Monday arrested a suspect from Haridwar for his alleged involvement in the case. The accused, Vikas Mann of Karnal's Bala village, claims to be a law-graduate from a private university in Mohali and practising at Punjab and Haryana high court.
