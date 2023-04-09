Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Don’t sell Bandipur to Adani': Karnataka Congress appeals PM Modi

‘Don’t sell Bandipur to Adani': Karnataka Congress appeals PM Modi

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 09, 2023 11:41 AM IST

Congress government also claimed that the in 1973, they had introduced the Bandipur Tiger conservation project.

The Karnataka Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visited the Bandipur national forest on Sunday and took a safari. The state unit has appealed to him not to sell the national property to businessman Adani and claimed that the Congress government in 1973 had introduced the Bandipur Tiger conservation project.

‘Don’t sell Bandipur to Adani': Karnataka Congress appeals PM Modi
‘Don’t sell Bandipur to Adani': Karnataka Congress appeals PM Modi

Also Read - PM Modi takes jungle safari at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Watch

A post in the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress read, “Dear Narendra Modi, it was the Congress government which implemented the Bandipur tiger conservation project in 1973, where you are enjoying a safari today. That is the result. Today, the number of tigers has increased significantly. We have a special appeal to you. Please don't sell Bandipur to Adani.”

The opposition party also asked why PM Modi is afraid of visiting families who died during the pandemic at Chamarajanagar. “36 people died without getting oxygen due to the oxygen fraud that BJP did to Karnataka during the Covid and @BJP4Karnataka government's attack. Although he came to Chamarajanagar, why is there no desire to meet the families of the deceased? Scared of facing the backlash?” asked the Congress party.

The Tiger Reserve that the PM visited is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and partly in H.D.Kote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District. PM Modi had spent two hours at the wildlife sanctuary, and he was also seen feeding the elephants inside the safari. He will also release a commemorative coin of 50 and put out a document on evaluating effective management of tiger reserves and a vision document for tiger conservation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp pandemic pm modi opposition party vision document wildlife sanctuary tiger reserve tiger conservation document tigers + 8 more
bjp pandemic pm modi opposition party vision document wildlife sanctuary tiger reserve tiger conservation document tigers + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out