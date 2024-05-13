 Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 08:37 AM IST

The incident happened on Sunday morning at Nanja Reddy Colony of Jeevan Bheema Nagar in Bengaluru.

In a horrific incident, a teenager in Bengaluru killed a five-year-old boy after he allegedly ran over the car while the kid was playing outside his home. The incident happened on Sunday morning at Nanja Reddy Colony of Jeevan Bheema Nagar in Bengaluru.

Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports(Thinkstock. Representative image)
Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports(Thinkstock. Representative image)

Also Read - Cab drivers in Bengaluru make 5.4 crore in a month using Namma Yatri: Report

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to reports, Aarav, came out of his house to play with his friends around 10:30 am on Sunday. A speeding car came his way and ran over him, which led to severe head injuries. The people around his house immediately alerted the parents of Aarav about the accident, and he was rushed to the nearby hospital. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The investigation revealed that an 18-year-old boy called Devaraj was behind the wheel during the accident, and the car belonged to his relative who works for City Armed Reserve (CAR) forces. Devaraj does not hold a valid driving license and he even hit a few parked vehicles before killing the boy.

Devaraj reportedly borrowed the car key to clean the vehicle, and he got into the car after the cleaning work was done. Instead of switching on the wipers, he started the car and lost control of it, causing a deadly accident further. A case has been filed at JB Nagar traffic police station, and Devaraj was booked under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On