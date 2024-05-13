In a horrific incident, a teenager in Bengaluru killed a five-year-old boy after he allegedly ran over the car while the kid was playing outside his home. The incident happened on Sunday morning at Nanja Reddy Colony of Jeevan Bheema Nagar in Bengaluru. Five-year-old boy killed after teenager runs car over him in Bengaluru: Reports(Thinkstock. Representative image)

According to reports, Aarav, came out of his house to play with his friends around 10:30 am on Sunday. A speeding car came his way and ran over him, which led to severe head injuries. The people around his house immediately alerted the parents of Aarav about the accident, and he was rushed to the nearby hospital. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The investigation revealed that an 18-year-old boy called Devaraj was behind the wheel during the accident, and the car belonged to his relative who works for City Armed Reserve (CAR) forces. Devaraj does not hold a valid driving license and he even hit a few parked vehicles before killing the boy.

Devaraj reportedly borrowed the car key to clean the vehicle, and he got into the car after the cleaning work was done. Instead of switching on the wipers, he started the car and lost control of it, causing a deadly accident further. A case has been filed at JB Nagar traffic police station, and Devaraj was booked under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).