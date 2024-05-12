Bengaluru’s homegrown mobility app, Namma Yatri, is making its mark in the app-based taxi booking market as it recently launched cab services in the tech capital. The app helped cab drivers earn ₹5.4 crore within a month of launching the services in Bengaluru, according to a report in The Indian Express. Cab drivers in Bengaluru make ₹ 5.4 crore in a month using Namma Yatri: Report

According to the report, the cab drivers are making ₹800 higher than what they used to earn per day earlier by registering themselves in Namma Yatri. As the app runs on a zero-commission model, where the commission is not collected but a subscription charge, this saves 25-30% of daily earnings for drivers.

A total of 1.75 lakh trips were completed in the last month, and it also has 6500 to 7500 users who are commuting using Namma Yatri daily. Speaking to the publication, the spokesperson of Namma Yatri said, “The transparent payment method where the driver gets money immediately after the customer pays is drawing the driver’s trust on the app. Namma Yatri is giving a comfortable and hassle-free experience to both drivers and passengers, and the growth is the result of it.”

Namma Yatri currently has non-AC minis, AC minis, and Sedan and XL cabs in its fleet. Non-AC mini cabs were the new addition to address frequent misunderstandings between drivers and customers regarding AC usage. It sets clear service expectations and competitive pricing for budget-conscious customers while promoting eco-friendly rides, said Namma Yatri

The cabs also accommodate special requests like disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, travelling with pets, and trips to public transport hubs. A total of 25,000 cab drivers were on board a month ago.