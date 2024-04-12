Bengaluru based auto hailing app Namma Yatri will be setting foot into the cab aggregator space by launching cab services in Karnataka’s capital. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will officially launch this new service on Tuesday, according to a report in The Indian Express. Autorickshaw aggregator Namma Yatri to launch cab services in Bengaluru

According to the report, Namma Yatri will also follow its popular ‘zero commission’ model in the cab space, which means all of the earnings of cab drivers will go to them without any commission. However, drivers must pay the nominal subscription fee to use the services.

The Namma Yatri team reportedly said that cab fares will follow the guidelines set by the state transport department and that customers will not be overcharged. Namma Yatri currently runs cab services in Kochi and Kolkata.

In 2022, the app was launched amid the tussle between the transport department and ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber, accused of charging exorbitant fees to customers. The Namma Yatri connects customers directly to auto drivers and aims to tap into the market with affordable fares for customers by removing the middlemen.

While cab aggregators like Ola, Uber and Rapido were under the government scanner for charging upwards of ₹100 per trip, even for trips shorter than 2 km, the Namma Yatri claimed that their price list was according to the fare set by the government.