Namma Yatri app makes birthdays brighter for Bengaluru auto drivers. Here’s how

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 19, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Namma Yatri app in Bengaluru allowed a woman to wish her auto driver on his birthday.

A woman used the Namma Yatri app to book an auto ride in Bengaluru. Once the ride was confirmed, she received a notification from the app that informed her that it was her auto driver’s birthday. The feature surprised her, and she shared about it on X. It impressed others too, who found it ‘cute’ and ‘cool’.

The Namma Yatri app allows customers to wish auto drivers on their birthdays. (HT Photo)
The Namma Yatri app allows customers to wish auto drivers on their birthdays. (HT Photo)

Read| Delhi: This mobile app connects commuters with autorickshaws without commission

“I had no idea this feature existed. So cute, actually,” wrote X user Nehal while sharing a screenshot on the microblogging platform.

The screenshot shared by Nehal shows a notification from the Namma Yatri app. It reads, “Driver’s birthday! Today is your driver Prasanna Kumar V’s birthday, your warm wishes will make their day even more special.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet was shared on February 16. It has since gone viral with over 98,200 views. The post has also collected over 3,300 likes and various comments.

Check out a few comments below:

“Cute. Love it,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Great feature indeed. Warmth and gratitude will go long way.”

“So cute,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Wholesome.”

“Wow!” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That’s cool,” while a seventh simply wrote, “Nice!”

About Namma Yatri app

According to the website of the ride-hailing app, the app was launched in 2023 and has since become the ‘most loved auto app’ in Bengaluru. The app aims to be a ‘catalyst for a seamless multi-modal transportation system that is super comfortable yet still affordable for the general public’.

Also Read| AI-powered app launched to manage traffic in Bengaluru: Police

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Follow Us On