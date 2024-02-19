Namma Yatri app makes birthdays brighter for Bengaluru auto drivers. Here’s how

A woman used the Namma Yatri app to book an auto ride in Bengaluru. Once the ride was confirmed, she received a notification from the app that informed her that it was her auto driver’s birthday. The feature surprised her, and she shared about it on X. It impressed others too, who found it ‘cute’ and ‘cool’. The Namma Yatri app allows customers to wish auto drivers on their birthdays. (HT Photo)

“I had no idea this feature existed. So cute, actually,” wrote X user Nehal while sharing a screenshot on the microblogging platform.

The screenshot shared by Nehal shows a notification from the Namma Yatri app. It reads, “Driver’s birthday! Today is your driver Prasanna Kumar V’s birthday, your warm wishes will make their day even more special.”

The tweet was shared on February 16. It has since gone viral with over 98,200 views. The post has also collected over 3,300 likes and various comments.

About Namma Yatri app

According to the website of the ride-hailing app, the app was launched in 2023 and has since become the ‘most loved auto app’ in Bengaluru. The app aims to be a ‘catalyst for a seamless multi-modal transportation system that is super comfortable yet still affordable for the general public’.