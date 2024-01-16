Delhi: This mobile app connects commuters with autorickshaws without commission

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday launched the Namma Yatri mobile app, which will help connect commuters with autorickshaws drivers without commission. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot urged the people of Delhi to prioritise the use of public transport. (HT Archive)

The Namma Yatri app is a part of the open network for digital commerce (ONDC) network — established by the central government’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

“Bringing ONDC to Delhi and the launch of Namma Yatri app will bring autos and other digital platforms to the fingertips of Delhi residents. We believe this will be also a game changer in multimodal integration in the future. Their focus on empowering drivers and enriching our city’s last-mile connectivity ecosystem is commendable. In Delhi, more than 4 million (auto) trips happen every day, while Metro ridership has also reached more than 6.5 million every day. It is important that the journey of the people is made more convenient, and the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal is committed to the same,” Gahlot said.

The app works on a zero-commission basis and empowers autorickshaw drivers to enhance their earnings while providing affordable and convenient transportation for citizens. The app will look to improve first- and last-mile connectivity with Metro services, the minister’s office said in a statement.

Separately, Gahlot on Tuesday also took a ride on a Delhi Transportation Corporation (DTC) bus from Jantar Mantar to Najafgarh, during which he interacted with the passengers, explained digital ticketing to them, and shared with them the process for filing online complaints through the ONE Delhi app.

“I urge the people of Delhi to prioritise the use of public transport. This not only saves money but also contributes to a cleaner and greener city,” Gahlot said.

As of December 2023, the Delhi government’s fleet had 7,232 buses, comprising 4,391 buses operated by DTC and 2,841 by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). Currently, 1,300 electric buses serve the citizens of Delhi, and an additional 500 more buses are likely to be added to the DTC fleet this month.