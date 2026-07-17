Indian automaker Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to ₹95,000 in July 2026 across its internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicle product portfolio. The discounts are being offered on Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and Safari. Tata Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari and more get discounts of up to ₹95,000 in July 2026

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Tata Tigor The Tata Tigor is being offered with a cash discount of ₹15,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 along with a ₹15,000 scrappage bonus. The total benefits on the Tata Tigor stand at ₹45,000. The Tata Tigor is the sub-compact sedan in the Indian automaker’s product portfolio, powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The Tata Tigor has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.54 lakh.

Tata Altroz The premium hatchback from Tata Motors’ stables, the Altroz, is being offered with a cash discount of ₹15,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 along with a ₹20,000 scrappage bonus. The total benefits on the Tata Altroz stand at ₹50,000. The Tata Altroz is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel Revotorq engine producing 88.77 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.29 lakh.

Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, along with a scrappage benefit of ₹20,000. Additionally, the Tata Nexon is being offered total benefits of ₹55,000, along with dealer benefits. The Tata Nexon is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine producing 114 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are fulfilled with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, dual-clutch automatic and AMT.

Tata Curvv The Tata Curvv is being offered with a cash discount of ₹30,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹20,000. Not only that, but the SUV Coupe from Tata Motors’ stables is also being offered with dealer benefits along with ₹45,000 of scrappage benefits. The Tata Curvv is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged Kryojet diesel engine producing 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are fulfilled with a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

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Tata Harrier The Tata Harrier is being offered with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹25,000. The Tata Harrier is powered by two different engines: a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 167.67 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged Kryojet diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are fulfilled by a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.