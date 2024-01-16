close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Technical glitch, delay in Metro train services force commuters to walk on tracks

Technical glitch, delay in Metro train services force commuters to walk on tracks

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2024 03:31 PM IST

Videos circulated on social media showed commuters from the stranded train getting onto the railway tracks and walking till the station

Metro services on lines 2A and 7 on the Andheri West-Dahisar-Gundavali corridor were affected on Tuesday morning owing to a technical glitch in one of the trains, leading to crowding inside trains and on platforms.

Visuals from Metro station in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
Visuals from Metro station in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

The glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations on the 20-km-long corridor occured around 8.30am. However, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) informed about the glitch at 11.20am on social media.

“There was a technical glitch that caused a halt between Eksar and Mandapeshwar. However, we are pleased to inform you that the issue has been resolved and our services are now running smoothly, albeit with a slight delay between Andheri East and Andheri West,” MMMOCL said on X.

Videos circulated on social media showed commuters from the stranded train getting onto the railway tracks and walking till the station.

Metro authorities operate 253 trains on both lines. The first train starts at 5.55am on the Andheri West-Gundavali line, while the last train operates at 11.33pm on the Dahisar East-Dahanukarwadi route.

