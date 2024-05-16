Increase in number of dengue cases reported in Karnataka, govt takes preventive measures

With Karnataka reporting an increasing number of confirmed cases of dengue, the State Health Department on Wednesday said preventive measures have been taken to control the disease from spreading further. Increase in number of dengue cases reported in Karnataka, govt takes measures

As of May 13, the state has reported 2,877 confirmed cases of dengue since January 1 this year, a notable increase compared to last year's figure of 1,725 during the same period. This rise is attributed to heightened screening, reporting, and testing efforts, they said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read - B-tech student at Bengaluru's PES university dies by suicide, 3rd incident in a row

According to officials, the mosquito-borne disease is transmitted to people through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes that are predominantly day biters. Given the impending monsoon season and prevalent rainfall across districts, intensified dengue control measures are imperative, they noted.

"Symptoms typically manifest in four to ten days after a mosquito bite, presenting as high grade fever, headache, body aches and pain behind the eyeballs. In view of absence of specific treatment or vaccine, prompt symptomatic management is crucial," an official said.

Elaborating on the measures taken, the Health Department said a meeting under the Chairmanship of Mission Director – National Health Mission, with District Health Officers and District Vector Borne Disease Control Officers was convened to review preparedness for dengue control. Weekly meetings from the State Programme Division with District Programme Officers are also being done to oversee implementation of control measures, it was stated.

Rigorous efforts are being taken to eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding sites.

Daily house-to-house visits by health staff and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers are also being carried out to promote "Health Education and Behaviour Change Communication."

Monitoring the confirmed dengue cases admitted to district hospitals and follow-up visits are also being conducted.

In water-scarce areas, awareness is created to ensure that the water collection containers are properly covered.

Necessary drugs for the treatment and management of dengue cases, larvicide, and fogging chemicals for vector control are available at all levels and disseminating information on dengue control measures through various media channels are among other measures taken to combat the disease.

Observance of National Dengue Day is scheduled on May 16 with the theme "Connect with the Community, Control Dengue," and accordingly, a guideline circular has been issued to conduct activities in collaboration with the community and government departments.

A meeting will be held with the heads of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), owners of construction areas, and owners of commercial complexes to raise awareness and persuade them about their role in dengue control, the officials said.

Advocacy workshops for Panchayat Development Officers and High School Science Teachers will also be organised to enhance cooperation in dengue control efforts, they said.