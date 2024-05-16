B-tech student at Bengaluru's PES university dies by suicide, 3rd incident in a row

A 21-year-old student at Bengaluru’s PES University died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of a college campus in Electronics City. This is the third such incident at PES University in recent times. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing. B-tech student at Bengaluru's PES college dies by suicide, 3rd incident in a row

An anonymous social media user claimed that the student who died by suicide was a third-year student, and he was not allowed to take an examination for arriving late to the exam hall. In a social media post, the user wrote, “The student was a third-year student whose exam was at 8: 30 am and he arrived at 9, and was not allowed to write the end sem exam. He was even told he would get a backlog and couldn't sit for placements.” The user also claimed that he is a student of the PES university and is aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, PES University said that they are trying to find out what led the student to take such an extreme step and did not confirm any speculations. It also said that the victim is an academically strong student.

In a press release, PES University said, “The university is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities by providing access, information and videos to understand what might have transpired. We have been looking for answers on what made such an academically strong student take this undesired extreme step. Authorities are conducting the investigation, and it would not be prudent to give rise to any speculated theories surrounding the circumstances that have led Rahul to end his life.”

However, Bengaluru police are reportedly talking to the other students to understand the reason behind the suicide and said that such repeated incidents are a matter of concern.