Karnataka Congress workers throw eggs at party leader's car in Mandya

Mar 07, 2023 12:31 PM IST

Congress workers in Karnataka's Mandya attacked district party president C D Gangadhar's car with eggs for not announcing the name of the candidate for the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

According to local media, Gangadhar went to KR Pet assembly constituency on Monday to discuss with party workers about the poll preparation.
The video of the eggs thrown on the car has gone viral.

However, the party workers tried to compel him to name the Congress candidate for the seat.

During the conversation, the workers raised slogans and shouted at him to reveal the name of the candidate but Gangadhar maintained a stoic silence and kept smiling.

The Congress Mandya district president went past them and managed to sit inside his car. Moments later, the party workers smashed many eggs on the windshield of his SUV and other cars in the convoy.

There is talk in political circles in Mandya that Karnataka Minister K C Narayana Gowda is set to join Congress and may fight the election on the opposition party ticket.

The Congress workers have maintained that only a staunch party loyalist should get a ticket this time and nobody else.

Assembly polls are due by May.

