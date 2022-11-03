Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka government mandates 10-minute yoga for school students every day

Karnataka government mandates 10-minute yoga for school students every day

Published on Nov 03, 2022 01:40 PM IST

The decision is taken to improve students' stamina and concentration, and reduce their mental stress.

Karnataka government mandates 10-minute yoga for school students every day(Prasanth Inturi)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Karnataka government on Thursday instructed all primary and secondary school managements in the state to conduct meditation sessions every day for 10 minutes. The decision is taken to improve students' stamina and concentration, and reduce their mental stress.

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh shared a letter that reads, “Daily meditation is required in schools to help improve stamina, concentration, health, reduce physical and mental stress among primary school students in the state. This helps students to develop a positive attitude, good habits and become good citizens. In view of the fact that meditation is already being done in the schools of some districts, it is instructed to allow meditation for 10 minutes every day in all the primary schools in the state.”

The minister also advised students in the state to practice meditation on a daily basis. “It is advisable for students to meditate regularly on a daily basis. All the schools and pre-university colleges in the state should arrange time for meditation for the students and take necessary action,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also said a lesson on Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar will be included in the school syllabus of the Karnataka state board. "In his very short span of life, Puneeth Rajkumar inspired everyone with his commendable work and service, We include a lesson about his life in school textbooks and carry forward his message," said Bommai.

