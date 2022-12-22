Karnataka to screen flyers at Bengaluru airport as Covid cases spike

Karnataka's health department has decided on Wednesday to monitor international flyers coming in at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as Covid cases spiked in other countries like China and Japan.

The state's health minister Dr K Sudhakar spoke to news agency PTI, saying, “We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. KIA has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start monitoring passengers there.” However, he did not specify when the screening will begin.

Bengaluru's international airport has been witnessing increased footfall and huge crowds as holiday mood sets in. This comes in the midst of a sudden spike in Covid cases, especially in China, where hospitalisations have soared.

Sudhakar also said his department will soon issue a new advisory to the public to follow Covid-related guidelines, and appealed the people of the state to take the booster dose as precaution, adding that only 20 per cent of the state has got it so far.

"Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore, we need to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage," Sudhakar told PTI. "A high-level meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the next course of action," he added.

"All those who are yet to get their booster (precaution) shots should voluntarily come forward and get it," Sudhakar said in an appeal to people. As the vaccine for children above 12 years of age is available, he said they should also take the jab, the minister said. "We can minimise the intensity of this disease by taking the vaccine," Sudhakar said.

He also assured positive cases at Bengaluru airport will be monitored and samples will be sent to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) to detect new strains of the virus.

"We are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard," he assured.

(With PTI inputs)