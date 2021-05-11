Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka to set up Covid-19 task force to tackle third wave of pandemic
A deserted highway in Bengaluru after a lockdown was imposed by the Karnataka government as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. (File Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka to set up Covid-19 task force to tackle third wave of pandemic

India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:12 AM IST

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday asked officials to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19 and ordered the setting up of a task force committee to handle the forthcoming situation.

During a meeting with ministers and officials on the Covid-19 situation, Yediyurappa said a task force should be constituted to plan for the third wave, according to a statement from his office.

He further directed to enforce strict rules, ensuring compliance with the mandatory requirements of the public and avoiding unnecessary movement of people.

He ordered immediate strict action in case of irregularities in matters including black marketing oxygen, Remdesivir, and beds for patients.

The officials were asked to initiate the work of installation of the oxygen generator plant in medical colleges and hospitals.

The chief ministers instructed MLAs and ministers to work hard to control the Covid-19 situation in their respective constituencies/districts.

To curb the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6am on May 10 to 6am on May 24. Informing about the move, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said eateries, meat shops, and vegetable shops in the state can operate from 6 am to 10 am during the lockdown.

Story Saved
IND USA
