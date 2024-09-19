Karnataka’s home-grown dairy brand, Nandini, is officially the central partner of the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament. After sponsoring the Ireland and Scotland cricket teams during the T20 World Cup this year, this is another major tournament in Nandini brand’s kitty as a partner. Karnataka's Nandini dairy becomes official sponsor for Indian Super League(PTI)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 's X handle announced, “ISL proudly announces a new partnership with prominent dairy and milk products brand Nandini.”

The 11th season of the ISL tournament will take place between September and March 2025 year, and the Nandini brand will appear throughout the tournament.

Speaking to Money Control earlier, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) chairman Managing Director MK Jagadish said, “We are planning for central sponsorship of the upcoming ISL football tournament.” The contract reportedly includes LED boards, presentation backdrops, dugout areas, and 300 seconds of TV and OTT exposure.

Meanwhile, Nandini Dairy, led by KMF, is also aiming to enter the Delhi market with dairy products like milk, curd, butter and ghee. “We will launch our milk, curd, butter and ghee in Delhi to expand our market in north India. As an experiment, we transported these dairy products to Delhi by road, which took us 56 hours. However, we managed to maintain the quality,” a senior KMF official is quoted as saying. It would be interesting to see how people in Delhi will accept the new brand amid legacy options like Amul and Mother Dairy.

Nandini entered the energy-drink market in the United States with ‘Nandini Splash,’ a whey-based energy drink. “We wanted to make Nandini a focus point in the World Cup. Whey-based energy drinks were made available in the US market during the tournament, and it is going to be a global brand,” Jagadish further said.