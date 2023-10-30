A leopard was reportedly spotted near Bengaluru’s Electronic City on Saturday and forest officials are on high alert. The officials are trying to locate the leopard and rescue it before it reaches the residential areas. Leopard spotted near Bengaluru's Electronic City, forest officials on high alert (pic for representation)

On Saturday, several videos surfaced on social media saying the leopard is roaming in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area. The forest department, however, clarified that it is not Whitefield but Singasandra near Electronic City.

Speaking to PTI, chief conservator of forests (CCF) S S Lingaraja said, “Our staff are trying to locate the leopard, which was reportedly spotted in the city. The place in the video appears to be Singasandra near Bannerghatta and not Whitefield.”

The area is close to Bannerghatta National Park, where wildlife is significantly present. Major tech firms including Infosys and Biocon are located in the surrounding areas.

Earlier too, there were instances where leopards were spotted near Electronic City and Bengaluru South. In January, Bangalore University issued a circular warning its staff and students living on the campus to restrict their movement at night amid the sighting of a leopard on the campus.

The videos of the leopard were being circulated on social media and media posts when the notification was issued.

The sight of leopards was also reported in areas like Kengeri, Devanahalli, Kumbalagodu and Kodipalya in past.

