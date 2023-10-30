News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Leopard spotted near Bengaluru's Electronic City, forest officials on high alert

Leopard spotted near Bengaluru's Electronic City, forest officials on high alert

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 30, 2023 09:18 AM IST

The area is close to Bannerghatta National Park, where wildlife is significantly present.

A leopard was reportedly spotted near Bengaluru’s Electronic City on Saturday and forest officials are on high alert. The officials are trying to locate the leopard and rescue it before it reaches the residential areas.

Leopard spotted near Bengaluru's Electronic City, forest officials on high alert (pic for representation)
Leopard spotted near Bengaluru's Electronic City, forest officials on high alert (pic for representation)

Also Read - Officials on high alert after leopard attack in Bengaluru: Report

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Saturday, several videos surfaced on social media saying the leopard is roaming in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area. The forest department, however, clarified that it is not Whitefield but Singasandra near Electronic City.

Speaking to PTI, chief conservator of forests (CCF) S S Lingaraja said, “Our staff are trying to locate the leopard, which was reportedly spotted in the city. The place in the video appears to be Singasandra near Bannerghatta and not Whitefield.”

The area is close to Bannerghatta National Park, where wildlife is significantly present. Major tech firms including Infosys and Biocon are located in the surrounding areas.

Earlier too, there were instances where leopards were spotted near Electronic City and Bengaluru South. In January, Bangalore University issued a circular warning its staff and students living on the campus to restrict their movement at night amid the sighting of a leopard on the campus.

The videos of the leopard were being circulated on social media and media posts when the notification was issued.

The sight of leopards was also reported in areas like Kengeri, Devanahalli, Kumbalagodu and Kodipalya in past.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out