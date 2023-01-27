Man held in Bengaluru for allegedly selling fake university certificates.

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru arrested a man on Friday for allegedly selling fake university degree certificates for the past many years. A total of 6,800 fake certificates of 15 universities, 22 laptops, computers and 13 mobile phones were seized from the man, the CCB said in a statement.

According to news agency ANI, the CCB carried out simultaneous raids at New Quest Technologies, System Quest, Aruhi Institute, Vishwa Jyoti College and Benaka Correspondence College as part of its investigation in the case. The arrested person, however, revealed that he ran a systematic network where he used to issue fake degree certificates of various universities, the CCB said, adding that its investigation into such activities will continue. They seized graduation and post-graduation degree certificates from Bangalore University, Annamalai University, Sikkim University, Venkateshwara University and Mangalore University. A post in the official Twitter handle of Bengaluru police read, “They can jack up all the grades they like but it looks like they're getting an 'F' in honesty.”

In November last year, CCB also arrested four people for allegedly trying to sell items that were made of elephant ivory. The cops recovered the ivory material of 7.5 kilograms from the accused and seized all the materials. Police also found bracelets, door handles and even walking sticks that are made from various species' body parts.