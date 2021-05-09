IND USA
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the BS Yediyurappa-led state government of being 'passive' with its Covid-19 approach. (File Photo)
bengaluru news

'MIA - Missing in Action': Congress slams Yediyurappa over Covid 'mismanagement'

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote, "In the midst of this crippling bedlam, Yediyurappa Govt is MIA - Missing in Action. Perhaps only concentrated to kath on to "Chair and Crumbs of Power" at any cost - at all cost!"
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:47 PM IST

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday slammed the Karnataka government for mismanagement of Covid-19 and said, Yediyurappa government is MIA--"Missing in Action".

He also mentioned that the number of active cases in Karnataka has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 between April 27-May 7.

"Surge of cases up by 31% to 18.38 lakh by May 7. The number of active cases has nearly doubled from 3 lakh to 5.36 lakhs between April 27-May 7," he tweeted.

"Bengaluru suffers most with active cases, 24% in 10 days," he added.

Accusing the state government of passive approach towards Covid in the state, Surjewala said, "Recovery Rate declines by 28.2% - from 98.1% on Feb 28 to 69.9% on May 8. Bengaluru Urban is even worse - hovers around 61-62%"

"All this as no beds, no ventilators, no oxygen, no medicines is the norm," he added.

Meanwhile, to curb the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24.

