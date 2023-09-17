News / Cities / Bengaluru News / MLA ticket case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader CT Ravi

MLA ticket case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader CT Ravi

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 17, 2023 08:43 AM IST

2 persons booked for allegedly cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district.

The truth behind the MLA ticket cheating case involving Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura should be unravelled through a comprehensive investigation, former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Saturday.

MLA ticket case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader Ravi.
MLA ticket case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader Ravi.

Also Read - Karnataka Minister Rajanna pitches for three more Deputy CMs ahead of LS polls

Addressing reporters here, Ravi said the police should conduct a transparent probe and find out the truth. There is no system in BJP for providing party tickets in elections by taking money.

"There are people who get fooled, there are people who fool them," he said.

The BJP leader said the police investigation should provide justice to all.

The central crime branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru have arrested two persons including Kundapura accused of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district.

Ravi said it is the parliamentary board that provides tickets and decide on the candidates. When the accused approached businessman Govind Babu Poojary for cash, he should have at least contacted the senior leaders, he said.

If money is important for BJP, then hundreds of poor workers of the party would not have become MPs and MLAs, Ravi said.

City mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur and Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri were among those present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out