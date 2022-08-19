On Janmashtami, Bommai visits iconic Balaji temple with BS Yediyurappa. See pics
Bommai has also visited the construction site of Karnataka government's residential buildings for pilgrims in Tirumala Tirupati.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh on Friday with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. CM Bommai celebrated Janmashtami in Tirupati along with Yediurappa and other BJP leaders of Karnataka.
Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and wrote: “Had darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala today on the holy day of Sri Krishna Janmashtami along with former Chief Minister and Member of Central Parliamentary Board @BJP4India @BSYBJP Revenue Minister @RAshokaBJP, BDA President @SRVishwanathBJP and others were present on the occasion.”
Yediyurappa was recently included in BJP’s central parliamentary board, ahead of assembly elections in 2023. The move is expected to instill confidence in the BJP cadre of Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai had already met Yediyurappa earlier and congratulated him for the elevation to the top decision making body by the party.
Later, CM Bommai visited the construction site of the Karnataka government's residential buildings in the pilgrimage and instructed officials to speed up the construction work. “I also reviewed the progress of the construction work of the new residential building of Karnataka which is under construction at Tirupati Tirumala. Have instructed the officials to complete the work at the earliest and facilitate the use of this building by the devotees of the state.(Sic)” wrote CM Bommai. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthnams(TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy has accompanied Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders during their visit to Tirumala.
In the year 2020, the Karnataka government had announced amenities worth ₹200 crore for pilgrims from the state who visit the holy temple.
Got death threat on Twitter for FIR against Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede to cops
Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Thursday complained to the Goregaon police that he had received a death threat on Twitter for filing a defamation case against Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. Deputy commissioner of police of Zone-11, Vishal Thakur, said that they have received information about the threat to Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service officer, and are verifying the complaint before registering a first information report (FIR).
UKSSSC paper leak: Uttarakhand STF makes first arrest in Uttar Pradesh
The special task force of the Uttarakhand police on Friday made the first arrest from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Uttarakhand subordinate service selection commission (UKSSC) paper leak case, a senior police official said. A resident of Dhampur in Bijnor district, Junior engineer Lalit Raj Sharma was associated with an “inter-state cheating mafia” based in Uttar Pradesh. “He (Lalit) was an important link between mastermind Rawat and the cheating mafia of Uttar Pradesh. His arrest is a major success for us,” the STF SSP said.
Amid CBI raids, AAP workers detained outside Manish Sisodia home | Video
A group of Aam Aadmi Party workers were on Friday detained by the Delhi Police outside deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence after they gathered to protest the raids launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the national capital's excise policy. A video shared by news agency ANI showed cops taking several AAP workers to custody who were gathered outside Sisodia's house.
4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali West collapses; no casualties reported
A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the spot, reported PTI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Gitajali Building in Saibaba Nagar of Boriwali West collapsed around 12.34 pm. Officials said that the building had already been vacated after the BMC declared it as a dilapidated structure. Mumbai fire brigade has declared the collapse as L-2 level.
Over 60 L people in Bengaluru travelled in BMTC free buses on August 15
On August 15, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation celebrated the 25th anniversary and a record number of commuters had accessed the free bus rides that were offered by the public transport. The sharp increase in the number of people who used public transport buses on August 15 has also raised a question of BMTC ticket prices on normal days.
