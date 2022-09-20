Power cuts in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Thursday; Check affected areas here

Bengaluru's electricity manager, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), indicated that the KPTCL, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, will be undertaking some maintenance works across the city this month, which will make for some scheduled power outages.

These works include quarterly and half-yearly maintenance, and construction of new lines. Outages can be expected on Wednesday and Thursday between 10 am and 4 pm.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Wednesday:

Jayanagar and RR nagara (W1,W2,W6, W7 & S15 Subdivisions) Chitradurga 220 SRS Hiriyuru

Areas that might see power cuts on Wednesday:

Srinagara, Hosakerehalli, PES Engineering College, Veerbhadranagara, Bank Colony, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagara, Seetha Circle, Vidhyapeeta Circle, Pramod Layout, Muneshwara Block, Nagendra Block, Bull Temple Road, Kathriguppe, Avalahalli, Sterling Apartment, N T Y Layout, Thyagarajanagara, Basavangudi, BSK 3rd Stage, G N Kere, Bukkasagara, Mathod, Nagatihalli, Menasinodu, Mathod Urban, D T Vatti, Vajra and surrounding areas, Kanchipura, Kittidal, Kadavigere, Obbalapura, Vengalapura, N N Katte, D K Katte, Shivanagara, J S Pura, C B Gere and surrounding areas, Somenahalli, Shrirampura, Neralakere, Kabbala, Ballalasamudra, Garga, Belaguru, Kodihalli, Kalkere, Thonachenahalli, Gavirangapura and surrounding areas, Chillahally, V K Gudda, Hoovinaholehariyabbe, Shravanagere, Dharmapura, Aralikere, Krishnapurachillahally, Eshwaragere, Hoovinahole, Devarakotta, Eshwaragere, Hoovinahole, Devarakotta, Chillahally, Yalagondanahalli, Abbinnahole, T Gollahalli, Mungasavalli, Krishnagiri, Suguru, Burudukunte, Gulya, Saluhunase, Hosahallyharyabbe, Kanajanahally, Bethuru, Beturu Palya, Kuridasanahatti Mungasavalli, Krishnagiri, Suguru, Saluhunase, Kanajanahally, Bethuru, Beturu Palya, Kuridasanahatti, Shravanagere, Benakanahalli, Sakkara, Hariyabbehariyabbe, Dharmapura, Aralikere, Krishnapura, Benakanahalli, Sakkarahariyabbe, Kanajanahalli, Bagganadu, B G Kaval, Kolatadahallianesidri, Krihnagiri, K T N Halli, K T N Halli Tanda, K T Halli Onihatti, Kariyala, Maradihatty, Murumane Hatty, Mudlahatty, Gayath Ripura, B K Hatti, Benne Erappanahatty, J G Halli, Julaiahnahattyanesidri, Krihnagiri, Oabalapura, Mavinamadu, Pilali, Surappanahatty, Saraswthihatty, Kilaradahally, Lambanitanda, Pilali, Surappanahatty, Kilaradahally, Kiladahallyonihatti, Kariyala, Maradihatty, Murumane Hatty, Mudlahatty, Gayath Ripura, Julaiahnahatty, J G Hally.

BESCOM divisions that will be affected on Thursday:

Kanakapura Kengeri Davanagere Hiriyuru

Areas that might see power cuts on Thursday:

66/11 kilovolts (KV) substations in Allimaranahalli and surrounding villages, Kandagallu, Kodihalli, Goniwada, Shyagale and surrounding villages, 11 KV Belavnnurru and JHP-2 and IP feeders, Maddihalli, Halagaladdi, P D Kote, Khandenahally, Hosakerepd Kote, Khandenahally, Hosakere, Maddihalli, Halagaladdi, Hosakere, Khandenahlli Palyamaddihalli and Halagaladdi.