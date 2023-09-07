‘Religion, casteism are different’: CT Ravi on Priyank Kharge's 'Sanatana' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary CT Ravi on Wednesday responded to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's remark on the 'Sanatan Dharma' row and said that he will support him to remove casteism, however, he said that religion and casteism are different. BJP leader CT Ravi. (ANI)

Ravi said, "If he (Priyank Kharge) wants to remove casteism, we will support him.. but if he wants to remove religion then we will oppose it... Religion and casteism are different".

Karnataka Minister Kharge on Monday, speaking on Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement on the 'Sanatan Dharma', had said that any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion.

"Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me... Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease..." said Priyank Kharge.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi said while speaking to reporters, "Sanatana Dharma doesn't discriminate... The 'Sanatana Dharma's' principle is that the world is a family... Not with just humans, all living beings are a part of it... If he (Priyank Kharge) wants to remove casteism, we will support him.. but if he wants to remove religion then we will oppose it... Religion and casteism are different... I want to tell Priyank Kharge that if you are against casteism then you denounce casteism..."

Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked massive controversy across the nation.

On September 2, speaking at a public event, Stalin called for the 'eradication' of Sanatan Dharma and compared the same with diseases like dengue, malaria etc.

The BJP has demanded an apology from the DMK leader. Leaders from the BJP have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai.

Following the Sanatana row, an FIR was registered against him and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

The FIR has been registered under Section 153A, 295A Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two leaders over 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks after a complaint from Advocates.

Meanwhile, the DMK leader, in an interview with media personnel, agreed on not being against the Hindu religion but the Sanatan practices like caste discrimination.