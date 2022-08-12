Special ₹30 metro fare for Lalbagh flower show in Bengaluru. Know details
- The metro fare is going to cost a fixed ₹30 to all metro stations from Lal Bagh Metro station from August 13 to August 15.
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show has been seeing swelling crowds and the police officials have been urging visitors to use public transport to avoid the traffic congestion around the Lal Bagh area. To encourage the visitors on using public transport further, BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) has announced a paper ticket system which is going to cost a fixed ₹30 to all metro stations from Lal Bagh Metro station.
The statement released by the Namma Metro said, “In view of Horticulture Flower Show at Lalbagh, Namma Metro will be issuing return journey paper tickets for the convenience of travelling public from August 13 to August 15".
Starting from 10am on August 13, the metro fare will cost ₹30 to any metro station from Lal Bagh metro station and a paper ticket will be issued for the same at Lal Bagh station. The paper ticket will be valid only for the day of purchase. However, the metro fares will remain the same in other metro stations and the announcement said that the paper ticket is valid only for commuters who travel from Lal Bagh station.
The public transport organisation has also urged people who are planning to visit the flower show to use metro services to commute and avoid traffic congestion in the city.
On August 5, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show comes after two years break because of Covid and is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.
