 Uber, Ola will have to fall in line as K'taka govt fixes uniform fare for taxis | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Uber, Ola will have to fall in line as Karnataka govt fixes uniform fare for taxis

Uber, Ola will have to fall in line as Karnataka govt fixes uniform fare for taxis

PTI |
Feb 06, 2024 10:35 PM IST

New department order mandates uniform fares for app-based cab aggregators and city taxis in Karnataka, effective statewide immediately.

City taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola will now have to follow the new fare structure announced by the Karnataka Transport Department.

According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle. (Representational Image)
According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle. (Representational Image)

With this new order released by the department on Saturday, fares for app-based cab aggregators as well as city taxis would be uniform and the revised fares would be applicable across the state with immediate effect.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Prior to this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis. According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle. For vehicles whose purchase cost is 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at 100 for up to four km with a charge of 24 for every additional km.

For those costing between 10 lakh and 15 lakh, the minimum fare is 115, and per km cost 28. For those costing above 15 lakh, minimum fare is set at 130 with 32 charged for each additional kilometre. The order clearly states that no cab aggregators will be allowed to collect extra charges.

As for waiting charge, the first five minutes is free, after which passengers would be charged Re 1 for every minute. In addition, app-based aggregators can collect five per cent GST as well as toll charges from the passengers, the new order states. For cabs booked between 12 am and 6 am, operators can charge an extra 10 per cent, it stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On